What is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins star Kerry Katona's net worth?











A brand new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins started on August 29th 2021. Foxy, Ant Middleton, Billy, Melvyn Downes and Anthony Stazicker all return for a celebrity edition of the Channel 4 show.

Many familiar faces including Alexandra Burke, Jake Quickenden, James Cracknell, Ulrika Jonsson are ready to take on the challenge of SAS-style training.

Episode 1 saw Kerry Katona face her fears. So, let’s find out more about the former Atomic Kitten singer. Here’s a look at Kerry’s life now, including her kids and net worth.

Photo by Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic

Kerry Katona’s marriages

During Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins episode 1, Kerry revealed that her ex-husband George Kay died from an overdose in 2019. As per Metro, his cause of death was determined to be cocaine toxicity.

Kerry and George married in 2014 and split in 2017.

Her first marriage, to Westlife singer Brian McFadden, lasted four years from 2002-2006.

Following her split from Brian, Kerry married Mark Croft in 2007 and they were together until 2011.

How many children does Kerry have?

Kerry has five children from three marriages.

She had two daughters with Brian McFadden named Molly, 20, and Lilly-Sue, 18.

With Mark Croft, Kerry had two children, a daughter named Heidi, 14, and son named Maxwell, 13.

Kerry’s youngest daughter, Dylan-Jorge, 7, was born in 2014. Her father was George Kay.

What is Kerry Katona’s net worth?

Kerry had huge success in her early career given that she was a member of Atomic Kitten and also landed an advertising deal as the face of Iceland.

Today, Kerry is estimated to have a net worth of £1.5m as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The 41-year-old has appeared on many TV shows throughout her career including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, her own reality TV show, Dancing On Ice, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating and Celebs on the Farm.

Kerry has an Instagram following of 764k at the time of writing, follow her @kerrykatona7. She also has a YouTube channel with over 40k subscribers and a clothing store – Kerry Katona Boutique.

