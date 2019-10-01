University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Emma Willis is proving to be a busy-body this year, as already she’s nabbed herself the lead presenting role on The Circle and now she’s hosting a brand new E4 comedy show!

Pants on Fire is coming to our screens this October. The ‘extreme bluffing’ show will bring some of the comedy circuit’s rising stars to our screens and it is looking to be a real laugh.

So how does Pants on Fire work?

Find out everything you need to know about the new series, from start date to comedy line-up and more.

What is Pants on Fire?

Pants on Fire is the comedy show switching up the usual panel format. In many ways it is a twist on the classic, Would I Lie To You?

In each episode, three teams of up-and-coming comedians will plot their own outrageous challenges. Channel 4 explain that “they could come up with anything: From swimming with sharks to winning a pro-wrestling battle royale.”

The team at Channel 4 continue:

In front of a studio audience and a celebrity jury, the three teams will present evidence to help prove that they have completed their audacious stunts. The celeb panel will interrogate the teams to figure out if they are telling the truth or telling fibs

It’s all about who can bluff the best!

Pants on Fire: Line-up

From the promotional pictures, we can see that in the first episode the voice of Hey Tracey, Donna Preston will be joining the cast.

But not much has been revealed about who will star in the line-up of comedians.

Seasoned TV host Emma Willis will be leading the show as the presenter, but as of yet the celebrity panels have been kept hush-hush as well.

We will update this page with more information about the line-up as it is released.

When does Pants on Fire start?

The series starts on Thursday, October 10th at 9 pm on E4.

There will be nine episodes of this first series, each an hour long.

Episodes will be available to watch on 4oD after they have broadcast.

WATCH PANTS ON FIRE FROM THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10TH AT 9 PM ON E4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE