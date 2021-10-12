What is Ruby from Made in Chelsea's ethnicity? Family explored











Ruby Adler is known for starring on E4’s Made in Chelsea – currently airing series 22. Viewers are now wondering what her ethnicity is.

She was first introduced as Reza Amiri-Garroussi‘s girlfriend, before breaking up with him and getting her flirt on with Miles Nazaire.

Since Ruby became more of a main cast member, her striking looks have led fans to wonder where she’s from, and who her family are.

She may usually be pretty open with sharing her relationship issues on camera, but her family life is usually kept private. We explored her roots.

What is Ruby Adler’s ethnicity?

Ruby is reportedly of white ethnicity, and has not publicly stated having any other heritage, despite fans thinking she may have some.

Her striking looks have led some viewers to think she may have roots from outside England, while her father states he is from London.

Ruby was raised in London with her mum and dad, and brother Fred.

Her mother does not state her heritage, and could potentially have roots linked to other countries, as well as Ruby’s father.

It is possible that Ruby’s dad could have heritage linking to Dubai, as he surprised her while in the UAE for Christmas Day in 2015.

If so, this would make Ruby potentially of mixed ethnicity.

MIC: Who are Ruby’s parents?

Ruby’s mother is Annabelle Adler, while her father’s name is Philip Adler.

Annabelle has a secretarial diploma and medical secretarial diploma, and did not work for 19 years as she was bringing up her family.

She is now a medical secretary at a private London-based practice.

Ruby occasionally posts pictures with her parents, including a Father’s Day post with her dad when she was younger. Her mum commented: “Love it.”

Looking on LinkedIn, her father is a chief executive officer for ETX Capital in London, and is a keen musician in his spare time.

One of her followers said her father was a male version of her, when she posted a picture of him when he was younger, calling him a “KING”.

Ruby Adler’s family explored

Looking through Ruby’s old family pictures, it appears she has two brothers, including Fred Adler.

She also refers to “us” – involving her sibling – while her mum has publicly told her she is the “best daughter” on her Instagram comments.

Ruby and Fred have travelled to America together, to New Hampshire, with the younger sibling. They call themselves the “ice gang”!

