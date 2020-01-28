University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After the celebrity edition of Hunted ended back in November 2019, fans could barely wait for the next one to be commissioned. And now the wait is over!

Hunted is back this Winter for its fifth season and it’s looking as big, bold and frankly terrifying as ever.

So when does Hunted actually start? What can we expect from the new season?

Hunted 2020 start date

It has been confirmed that the new season of Hunted will kick off in the seventh week of the TV year, so that means come February, we’ll have all-new Hunted content!

This year, Hunted are keeping to their same broadcast schedule as 2019. This means episodes will air every Thursday night on Channel 4.

And so, Hunted’s 2020 start date has been confirmed as Thursday, February 13th at 9 pm.

Bring on season 6

If the news wasn’t good enough that more episodes of Hunted would be coming to our screens in 2020, then we’ve got even better news to please you…

Season 6 of Hunted has been confirmed!

The sixth series (which will air in 2021) has already started its application process. So if you’re watching this season and thinking you’d sail through the task, then now’s your chance.

Find out more about the application on their website here. All that is required is that you are over the age of 18 by February 11th, 2020 and are able to take time off work for filming between May and June 2020.

