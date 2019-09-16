When does Sam Thompson return to Made in Chelsea? Jamie Laing episode looming!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The backbone of most reality TV shows is almost always drama centred around relationships.

Reality TV romances are often turbulent, heartbreaking and extremely entertaining for viewers.

However, it’s not always fun and games for the cast and for Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson 2018 was a year for another relationship breakdown.

Now, he’s smiling again, dating Love Island’s Zara McDermott, so here’s hoping that Sam’s found the one.

And as well as hooking up with one of the best looking gals in showbiz, Sam Thompson is rumoured to be rejoining Made in Chelsea in 2019…

Is Sam Thompson returning to Made in Chelsea?

Yes! We will be reunited with Sammy T during episode 4 of series 18.

You can expect some of the most awkward scenes ever seen on reality TV as Sam Thompson officially returns to the show.

Made in Chelsea may not have seen anything like it before but a lot has gone on in Sam’s absence so some kind of Jamie Laing showdown can be anticipated.

Why did Sam leave MIC?

Getting dumped isn’t any fun at the best of times and going through it on TV must be even worse. Sam’s always had a bit of an emotional time on MIC what with all his break-ups and make-ups.

Sam told Heart FM that his rocky love life was part of the reason why he chose to take a break from the show: “You don’t want to be around your ex. Everyone on there is now more her friend and a lot of my friends have upped and left.”

Last series saw him endure a tough relationship with Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, and now on his return, his best friend, Jamie Laing, is going out with his ex.

Jamie was asking for that one though, wasn’t he?

Will Zara McDermott be joining Sam on MIC?

Yes! According to OK! Magazine Zara will appear alongside Sam on season 18 of Made in Chelsea.

For the first time, Sammy may be able to have an enjoyable time on the show now that he’s in a stable relationship.

We’re unsure how a face to face meeting between Habbs and Zara might go, though…

Zara and Sam are set to appear on Made in Chelsea on Monday, September 23rd at 9 pm during the season’s fourth episode.

