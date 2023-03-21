Since the ending of Love Island, TV fans have needed something to fill the void, and along came Rise and Fall, but when is it on TV, and are episodes on every night like the hit dating show?

Rise and Fall, the brand new Channel 4 show kicked off on Sunday, March 19 where we were introduced to 16 new contestants, and a familiar host, Greg James. The show sees the contestants fight to gain power and win themselves the massive £100,000 prize.

We take a closer look into when episodes air, and which hit show was made by the same creators.

Credit: Channel 4 press

When is Rise and Fall on TV?

Rise and Fall airs on Channel 4, and started on Sunday 19th March when we were introduced to contestants including Jack Woods.

In the first week, episodes will be on every weeknight at 10 pm, however, cut to the second week and episodes have been cut down to just four a week from Monday – Thursday.

Episodes will also be available to stream on All 4 shortly after the release. Unfortunately for binge-watchers, unlike ITV’s Loaded in Paradise, episodes will not be available to stream in one go prior to release. We guess we’ll just have to watch the old-fashioned way.

Rise and Fall episode schedule

Below, we have the Rise and Fall episode guide for the next two weeks, so you don’t miss a second of the action.

At the time of writing, Channel 4 has not released times for any further episodes or when the final episode will air. At least we know we have at least two weeks to keep us entertained for now!

The Channel 4 series is from the makers of The Traitors

After the huge success of the first season of BBC‘s The Traitors, makers are hoping Rise and Fall follow suit. But why are we all so obsessed with shows about power and deceit? Well, Rise and Fall host Greg James thinks he has the answer.

“People really like bad guys when they’re not real, so in books, films, and TV, baddies make interesting characters. In real life, they’re depressing and scary because they can really affect people’s lives.” Greg said in an interview with Channel 4.

He then went on to say that the show is ‘good escapism’ but ‘rooted in some truth.’

