Scared of the Dark is a new show airing on Channel 4 hosted by Danny Dyer which sees a cast of eight celebrities living in complete darkness for 180 hours, but when is it on and when do episodes air?

In a World First, celebrities are not only giving up the limelight but the natural light too. They must eat, live and sleep in complete darkness, and of course, if that wasn’t scary enough, there are a bunch of challenges thrown in too. If they fail, they lose privileges, however, if they win they’re awarded time in the sacred light.

We’re sure host Danny Dyer‘s not going to let them in for an easy ride either.

We take a look at the episode time and the cast of celebrities who dared to sign up for the terrifying new Channel 4 show.

When is Scared of the Dark on Channel 4?

Scared of the Dark episodes begin on Channel 4 on Sunday 16 April at 9 pm. Below, we’ve listed an episode guide, so you don’t miss a second of the action.

Episodes will also be available to watch on All 4 shortly after broadcast.

Meet the Channel 4 Scared of the Dark cast

Below are the eight celebrities who were brave enough to sign up to try and survive 180 hours in complete darkness.

Although some of these cast members may seem tough, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an easy ride for any of them. Taking to her Instagram, Love Island star Chloe Burrows wrote:

“This was big for me as I am actually terrified of the dark and still sleep with the TV on at my big age, so tune in to watch me laugh, cry, scream and so many other things!!!”

Danny Dyer admits he was surprised at the Scared of the Dark line-up

A star-studded cast right? Well, you know it is when even Danny Dyer said he was surprised at the line up.

In an interview with Channel 4, the ex-Eastender said: “I was like, “How have you got that person? What is their desire to go sit in the dark and be filmed? So, I was very, very intrigued.”

Although we can expect lots of laughs from the cast and their struggles, Dyer revealed that it’s also a very ’emotional’ show.

