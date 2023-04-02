Tempting Fortune has had viewers hooked to their TV screens, so when is the new Channel 4 show next TV and when does the final episode air?

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the show has been branded as ‘TV’s toughest new reality show.’ Getting to the end of an 18-day trek in South Africa can see contestants win £300,000. However, the Tempting Fortune cast will be offered temptations along the way taking money off the prize fund.

We look into the show’s episode schedule, and when it’s next on TV so you don’t miss a second of the action!

When is Tempting Fortune on TV?

Tempting Fortune is on Channel 4 every Sunday and Monday at 9 pm, for three weeks, with episodes available to watch via All 4 shortly after release.

Each episode will be an hour long, finishing at 10 pm. Unlike other shows, the final episode will not be an extended show, and will also air from 9 pm – 10 pm.

The final episode will be broadcast on Monday, April 10, as the show is a six-part series.

Although the series is unfortunately short, fear not, as Channel 4’s Rise and Fall episodes will still be airing after the Tempting Fortune final.

Tempting Fortune episode guide

We’ve listed the episodes below, so you don’t miss any of the drama going down in South Africa.

The Channel 4 series’ filming location

Just like Love Island, Tempting Fortune was filmed in South Africa. The Eastern Cape, to be exact. Of course, the location is a key part of the series.

However, unlike the Islanders, the cast of the Channel 4 show aren’t so lucky to be living in a luxurious South African villa.

Speaking on the location, host Paddy told WhatToWatch: ” For viewers, I hope it will be an amazing visual experience, but it wasn’t nice for the people taking part; they were roughing it.”

Although, it seems like Paddy had fun. “[During filming] a giraffe would walk past you or a horse would go galloping up the beach. It was fantastic,” he continued.