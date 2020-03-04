Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebs Go Dating has quickly become one of the best dating programmes out there since its first broadcast back in 2016.

The E4 series has seen so many different celebrities signing up to the Dating Agency to find a partner.

Series 8 of the dating show is currently airing with the likes of EastEnders star Dean Gaffney, Made in Chelsea‘s Olivia Bentley, Love Island star Amy Hart and many more.

So when was Celebs Go Dating 2020 filmed? And are any season 8 couples still together? Let’s find out.

When was Celebs Go Dating 2020 filmed?

Series 8 of Celebs Go Dating was filmed back in November 2019.

The new series kicked off from February 24th so the dating show is currently in its second week.

Each season comes with 20 episodes in total and the finale is expected to be towards the end of March.

Which season 8 couples are still together?

Unconfirmed.

Based on the history of previous seasons of the show, celebrities don’t usually end up in an official relationship with their dates.

Plus, even if they are still dating with someone from the E4 show, they are not allowed to reveal that before the finale of series 8.

One of the first celebs to dump someone become Malique Thompson-Dwyer who slept with his date Jekeeme on their first night out.

However, the former Hollyoaks actor stunned dating agents Anna Williamson and Paul Brunson when he revealed that he doesn’t like her anymore!

