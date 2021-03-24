When was First Dates Hotel 2021 filmed? Location explored











The sunny location of First Dates Hotel 2021 may have us dreaming of holidays… But the question is, when was the dating series filmed?

This year’s holiday spin-off of Channel 4’s First Dates will see singletons get matched up and dressed in their best tropical outfits for a blind date.

Starting on Wednesday, March 24th, front-of-house waiter Fred Sirieix is taking us to a dreamy location, all in the name of luuurrrvve.

We done research to find out exactly when the 2021 First Dates Hotel series was filmed, and whether travel restrictions of the pandemic played a part.

First Dates Hotel S6 Ep1 – Staff Outside Main Hotel Entrance. Picture: Channel 4

When was First Dates Hotel 2021 filmed?

Before the Covid-19 pandemic

Usually, the series is filmed about a year before it appears on screens, but this year’s season would have been shot way further in advance.

Multitude Media revealed that First Dates Hotel was filmed before the pandemic, meaning it would have taken place before February 2020.

This is considering that Italy got its first local case on February 20. The exact location for the First Dates Hotel is currently closed due to restrictions.

One contestant Mark, who appeared in the May 2020 series, revealed that he had filmed for that season back in May 2019.

My face when I hear a brand new season of @FirstDates HOTEL starts next week! 😍😍 Wednesday @ 9PM #Firstdates #firstdateshotel pic.twitter.com/Vl5KYZ7aHS — Austin Ventour (@austinventour) March 16, 2021

Where was First Dates Hotel 2021 filmed?

Aquapetra Resort and Spa in Campania, Italy

This is the dreamy location which First Dates Hotel has been filmed at since its second series, which is an hour away from Naples.

The first series was filmed at Le Vieux Castillon in Castillon-du-Gard, a 4-star hotel and spa in a French medieval village.

And it’s not just any hotel – it has a steam room and spa, dates back to the 19th century, and has 60 acres of gardens surrounding the place!

Excited to be teaming up with this guy again! ☀️ @firstdates Hotel is BACK next Wednesday on @channel4 @9pm 🙌🏻❤️ make sure to keep an eye out for the advert 😜 #firstdateshotel #firstdates pic.twitter.com/dDwGbCzfuW — Grant Urquhart (@GrantUrquhart) March 16, 2021

First Dates Hotel 2021 location: Explored

Aquapetra Resort and Spa is a 4-star luxury country house hotel set in a restored village, with 42 rooms, a 1*Michelin restaurant and a spa.

Surrounded by nature reserves, vineyards and the countryside, it looks like the perfect place for love – and it has an indoor and outdoor pool!

Set in the romantic Italy location, the hotel offers three different suites, as well as three different rooms, depending on your preference.

Its largest suite has a bedroom, living room, and two bathrooms, with a large jacuzzi and a rain shower. The room also includes a balcony overlooking the piazza!

