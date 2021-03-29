When was Made in Chelsea 2021 filmed? Location of E4 series 21 explored!











Made in Chelsea series 21 is finally here, despite restrictions having an impact on filming. So, when was the 2021 season filmed?

With the return of some old cast members, and the arrival of some new stars, it looks like we’re in for another season of drama, parties and gossip.

Taking the Chelsea-based cast members into a completely new home – in another part of England – is the format for this year’s MIC series.

Here’s when Made in Chelsea 2021 was filmed. Plus, we have a sneak peek into where the cast members stayed this year…

When was Made in Chelsea 2021 filmed?

February to March 2021

Filming was being undertaken during the month, with cast member Sophie Hermann posting photos at an undisclosed location.

So, it’s very close to real time, and has been filmed as close as possible to the 21st season being launched on E4.

The first photo posted by Sophie in the Cotswolds location was on February 26, with the latest on March 22, which is likely to have been around the same time that filming was wrapped up.

A week ago, Sophie went live with some of her co-stars, including Fredrick Ferrier, Miles Nazaire, her boyfriend Tom Zanetti and Gareth Locke.

Tom and Fredrick discussed going in the pool together later that night, which confirmed they were all still filming in the manor house.

Tom Zanetti has been filming with Sophie Herman in a country house for the new series of #Madeinchelsea. — 👨‍❤️‍👨💙 (@darrennpassey) March 10, 2021

Where was Made in Chelsea 2021 filmed?

Langley House, Cotswolds

Set in Langley House, in Langley Park, the cast members were required to film inside the same location to form their own bubble.

Under strict Covid-19 filming guidelines, they stayed in the huge manor house, which has its own swimming pool in the Oxfordshire countryside.

For the first five episodes of series 21 at least, the cast will be seen hanging out in the peaceful Cotswolds location!

Langley House: MIC location explored

The huge manor house holds 11 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, a drawing room, sitting room, study, breakfast room and a formal dining room.

An adjoining cottage to the house has two bedrooms and one bathroom, where Billiard and Tennis rooms can be found.

It also has the added benefits of a hot tub, massage rooms, gym, and a cellar-based nightclub with bar, DJ station, dance floor, and two club rooms!

Sitting in 85 acres of Parkland, it’s perfect for walks – such as two MIC cast members accidentally happening to bump into each other…

Overall, it sleeps 24 residents – more than enough to house the cast!

