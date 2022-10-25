When was Noel Fielding born as he wears a 1970 jumper on GBBO?











Noel Fielding’S 1970 jumper has made a return on the Great British Bake Off once again and that has everyone thinking, when was he born?

If you have been a fan of GBBO and Noel, you would know his love for 1970s jumpers. Be it in pink or in yellow, there is not a single color that the comedian can’t pull off.

Making a return with the famous jumper in the latest episode of the show fans have been curious to find out when the comedian was born.

When was Noel Fielding born?

Unlike what his jumper says, Noel was born on May 21, 1973, which means he is 49 years old. He has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time.

He is one-half of the UK comedy duo The Mighty Boosh with Julian Barrett. Together, the duo has managed to make several people laugh and have won hearts for the same.

They made their debut at Edinburgh Festival in 1998 and went on to win Perrier Award for Best Newcomer. As per IMDb, their lives completely changed when they were called for a show on Radio 4.

Listening to the amazing response their session got, they quickly received a show of their own on BBC 3.

His jumper has received a lot of attention

This is not the first time Noel’s jumper has caught the attention of the fans. Two years back, the television host had worn a similar jumper, but in pink color.

At that time, it did not take long for people to talk about the same on social media as they tried to get their hands on a similar-looking jumper.

The pink jumper was from London-based fashion designer Bella Freud. It did not take long for the garment to get sold out. Now, it looks like Noel’s jumper is winning all hearts once again.

He has been a part of the show for a long time

Noel has been hosting the show since 2017. He was hired as the new host when the show switched channels and went to Channel 4 from BBC.

At first, people were skeptical about what to expect from the comedian. However, as soon as the show aired, Noel managed to get everyone’s attention with his quirky personality and fun way of interacting.

Since then, he has continued to host the show and has been doing a brilliant job.

