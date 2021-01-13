Where are Greg and Georgie from Grand Designs now? Meet the married couple in 2021!











Greg and Georgie are the stars of Grand Designs’ 2021 series episode 2, as they plan to turn a garden into a peaceful haven in Kent.

The couple have a dream to turn a barn in Georgie’s parent’s garden into a calming backyard, with a £250,000 budget to play with.

With several issues faced along the way, including Georgie’s ongoing health concerns and the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, it proves to be stressful.

So where are Greg and Georgie now? What happened next for the couple?

Who are Greg and Georgie?

Greg and Georgie met during an Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust trip in 2011.

He proposed to her six years later at The Trust’s Spinnaker Tower Abseil!

While Greg, now 29, had a brain tumour in his early twenties, Georgie, now 33, has been in treatment for various cancers throughout most of her life.

They are now married and as seen on Grand Designs, have spent a lot of time building their first home together.

Greg and Georgie on Grand Designs

Choosing to take on most of the work themselves, they plan to convert a barn in Kent into a idyllic, safe space.

In order to stretch their budget, their plans involve conservation of the existing rotten structure, building a new two-storey internal steel frame and recycling everything they can.

Disaster appears to strike when Greg and Georgie discover that the foundations – which already need specialist groundworks and will cost a third of their budget – also require expensive underpinning.

Greg then takes over and does the specialist work, as he has experience from refitting his pub.

They turn to YouTube and the help of a few friends for help.

Where are Greg and Georgie now?

The married couple appear to be as loved-up as ever! Greg revealed on Facebook that their home project took them 19 months to complete.

Greg has been working on a lockdown project at his pub The Brick Works Freehouse in Tunbridge Wells, near where the Kent-based home is.

He announced in July 2020 that him and Georgie were “slogging it out” on a “little project”, which is likely to be referring to their Grand Designs home.

The pair have also enjoyed regular walks during the lockdowns.

