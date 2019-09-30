University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

If you whack on the news every evening, you’re bound to start recognising the presenters and reporters featured on the news channel of your choice.

The major networks such as BBC, ITV and Channel 4 all have a solid team working at their core, and when a team member is absent it is immediately noticeable.

When Kylie Morris – one of the Channel 4 correspondents – had not been seen working on the news many started to wonder if she had left Channel 4.

So, where is Kylie Morris?

Who is Kylie Morris?

Kylie Morris is a foreign news correspondent from Australia who has been working with Channel 4 since 2006.

Back in 1998, Kylie moved to the United Kingdom to pursue a career in broadcast journalism after working for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

She first started working for the BBC as the Gaza correspondent from 2001-2002, then the Kabul correspondent for two years following that. Kylie’s work reporting on Kabul earned her an FPA award.

Kylie worked as the BBC Asia correspondent until she was poached by Channel 4 in 2006.

She worked as the Channel 4 Asia correspondent before becoming their Washington correspondent in 2014.

Where has Kylie Morris gone?

In August 2019, Kylie Morris left her post as Channel 4’s Washington correspondent.

She has updated her Twitter bio to say “currently roaming somewhere in Australia.”

Her reasons for leaving Channel 4 as one of their correspondents is yet unknown and Siobhan Kennedy has replaced her for the foreseeable future.

We will update this page with any new information about Kylie’s whereabouts and work as it is released.

What happened to Kylie Morris off @Channel4News ? Always found her analysis excellent but she seems to have left — Michelle Kelly (@shell_ki) September 25, 2019

Will she return to Channel 4?

Kylie has not specified whether she will return to the network yet.

From her LinkedIn profile, we can see that she has not formally left her role as Channel 4’s Washington correspondent. In fact, it says she is currently working in that role.

If her trip to Australia is nothing more than time off, or a sabbatical, then we can expect Kylie Morris back at Channel 4 at some point.

If you want to keep up to date with the latest on Kylie then be sure to follow her on Twitter @C4KylieM.

