Where is Alone UK 2023 filmed? It’s the Channel 4 (C4) Alone 2023 version of the popular US survival show. Contestants are left to fend for themselves in the wilderness, but no camera crews are around. We’ve got all the details you need on the spooky, bear-filled location.

Alone on C4 started with 11 contestants. However, one by one, each of them started to either be pulled out of the competition. Now, just a few are left, as fans ask where Alone on Channel 4 is filmed.

Credit: Channel 4

Where is Alone UK filmed?

Alone UK 2023 is filmed around the Mackenzie River, in the Dehcho region of Northwest Territories, Canada. The land used for the filming of Alone is uninhabited by humans!

Competitors were dropped a minimum of one mile away from each other and each had its own designated area of around 3.75 square miles. The area is home to the indigenous Dene community who, with the Government of Northwest Territories, gave permission for fishing, hunting, and filming.

Aklavik and Grizzly Bears are located in the Mackenzie River, while the location is home to 26 migratory birds. Gold has been discovered in the river in 1860 or 1862.

Channel 4 series didn’t have camera crews

Each competitor who filmed Channel 4’s Alone 2023 was given five cameras with multiple mounts, enabling them to film themselves by holding, wearing, or fixing cameras to objects nearby.

Competitors were given full safety training on the best way to handle animal encounters. They also had a first aid kit for emergencies and were given remote trauma first aid training.

Competitors were allowed to choose 10 survival items from a list of 53 essential items. All of the shelters were dismantled and all traps and snares were located and removed once a competitor tapped out.

Contestants had a GPS tracker

Each competitor had to carry a GPS device at all times, which allowed production to monitor their whereabouts. Bears stalked the contestants every night, so safety was a must!

The GPS device could be used to contact the production team in case of an emergency, along with a satellite phone and radio. Both were pre-programmed to only enable contact with the production team.

Competitors ‘checked in’ with the production team via text on the GPS device every morning and at sunset. Failure to check in would result in an emergency response by the Health and Safety team.