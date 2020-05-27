Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Bake Off: The Professionals has returned for a new series in 2020.

Kicking from Tuesday, May 26th, the Channel 4 series has brought a new line-up from the nation’s most talented bakers who compete to become the Bake Off champion.

The series takes place in a gorgeous manor and viewers at home are interested to learn more about it.

So, let’s step inside the filming location of Bake Off: The Professionals 2020!

Where is Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 filmed?

The Channel 4 series is filmed at Firle Place in East Sussex. It’s the same location where the 2019 series took place.

Firle Place is a gorgeous 15th-century manor which has been the residence of Sir John Cage and the generations after him for more than 500 years.

The historical venue is a very popular filming location for many movies and TV shows. In fact, the 2020 movie Emma, Jane Austen’s adaptation on the big screen, got filmed there.

It has also been used in the BBC series Jonathan Creek and in the 2006 mini-series The Line of Beauty.

Step inside Firle Place

Firle Place is located between Lewes and Eastbourne, 60 miles outside of London which is a 2-hour drive without traffic.

The whole estate boasts an impressive 7000-acre area and the venue is a favourite spot for social events and weddings.

Firle Place is home to a gorgeous art and furniture collection, including art decorations, paintings, porcelain and French furniture.

Can you visit Firle Place?

Firle Place is currently closed for visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the manor opened between June 7th and October 17th for visitors to enjoy the tea rooms and gardens at the estate. Normally, people can visit from Monday to Thursday and on Sundays.

However, it’s unclear when Firle Place will open its doors again as it awaits further guidelines from the government.

