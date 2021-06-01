Where is Bake Off The Professionals filmed in 2021? Inside the location!











For the 2021 season, professional bakers have began showcasing their skills in the Bake Off tent. So, where is it filmed this year?

Teams of two from across the UK are fighting for their place in the final, with different chef heats taking place throughout ten episodes.

Filming has actually moved to a new location for the 2021 season, which has led viewers to question where the tent has set up camp.

So, where is the new Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 tent? What does it look like inside and why did they move location? Here’s the latest.

Ep2. The Bristol Loaf. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Bake Off: The Professionals filmed?

Firle Place in Lewes, near Brighton

Bake Off: The Professionals is being filmed inside a stately home, which is actually a set for the baking competition.

The kitchen – which several fans have noticed looks quite fancy – is based in East Sussex, which is a completely different place to the usual Bake Off.

The set, which has been created specifically for Bake Off: The Professionals, is actually a converted stables at the Firle Place stately home.

Now that Bake Off: The Professionals is back on, every time they move their sugar showpieces from one table to another, I hide my face behind a pillow 😅🧁 pic.twitter.com/kX2EaxmwrI — Daniel Toney (@Daniel_Toney_) May 26, 2021

Inside Bake Off: The Professionals location

From weddings to clay shooting, it continues to be busy even when the Bake Off: The Professionals crew aren’t there filming.

Several couples tie the knot at the stately home, where you can also go to the riding school and or visit the tea room.

The privately owned country house in Sussex dates from the time of Henry VIII, but was remodelled in the 18th Century.

With a lot of history behind it, Firle has been home to the Gage family for over 500 years. The chalk folds of the Sussex South Downs rise just outside the drawing room windows at Firle Place.

The windows would have provided easy access for Sir John Gage, KG (1479-1556) to the sheep walks. He was a soldier-courtier during Henry VIII’s reign, as reported by Firle.

Firle Place is also where new film EMMA, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, was set!

Why did the 2021 series change location?

The reason behind the location change has not been revealed

Previous series of the Great British Bake Off spin-off have been filmed at Welbeck Abbey in Nottingham, but since 2020, the location has changed.

Although it has not been outlined why the series has changed location, it is possible that it could be due to Covid-secure measures in place at Welbeck.

The specially-created kitchen takes the team 10 days to set the kitchens up before the contestants arrive.

The stables are specially insulated and temperature controlled every year to stop any melted chocolate disasters, as reported by the Radio Times.

WATCH BAKE OFF: THE PROFESSIONALS ON CHANNEL 4 TUESDAYS AT 8 PM

