Channel 4 are back with a brand new docuseries set to get your heart racing and (in some parts) your stomach churning.

Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death follows patients undergoing life-changing brain surgery. It meets the doctors who are capable of performing some of the most difficult and complex procedures required in the UK.

As it is clear that the hospital featured in Channel 4’s Brain Surgeons is one of the best in the country, many viewers have questions about where it is filmed.

Find out where Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death is filmed here.

Where is Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death filmed?

Wessex Neurological Centre

Filming for Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death took place at the Wessex Neurological Centre in Southampton, England.

The centre treats patients for disorders affecting the brain, spine and nerves. They primarily deal with patients from the South of England, including the Channel Islands.

It is one part of the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

More on Wessex Neurological Centre

The hospital featured in Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death is located at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Tremona Road, Southampton, UK.

Some of the conditions they treat on the show include dementia, epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s. But the hospital also treats rarer conditions, some from trauma.

The University Hospital Southampton has a Twitter account you can follow. There they have been tweeting about the Channel 4 series.

Follow our neurosurgeons as they enter one of the most mysterious places on Earth – the inside of our heads. Catch the first episode of 'Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death' on Channel 4 on Monday, 21 September at 9pm.#BrainSurgeons pic.twitter.com/9dP1h7Masj — University Hospital Southampton (@UHSFT) September 19, 2020

How to watch Brain Surgeons on Channel 4

The documentary series begins on Monday, September 21st at 9 pm. Holding the Monday night Primetime slot will certainly bring plenty of viewers in, who then stay for the drama.

It has been unconfirmed by Channel 4 just how many episodes there will be in this first series. However, we are expecting more than two episodes.

After the episodes have aired, they will be available to stream on the catch up service, 4oD.

