









Married at First Sight Australia stars Bronson and Ines were once married on the show but where is he now?

Things didn’t go as planned for Bronson on the Australian dating show who hoped to find true love with partner Ines Bašić.

The current series of Married at First Sight Australia, which airs on E4, was filmed in 2019 and viewers at home are wondering what happened to Bronson after his appearance.

Let’s find out where Bronson is now, as well as updates on his relationship status. Note that spoilers follow down below.

Bronson on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Meet Bronson

Bronson is a 34-year-old entrepreneur who runs a party boat company in Perth, Australia.

Apart from Married at First Sight Australia, Bronson also appeared on Australian Ninja Warrior in 2018 and he is certainly not a newbie to reality programmes.

Bronson was coupled up with Ines Bašić on the dating show but things didn’t work out for the couple didn’t their honeymoon and they called it quits.

Rumour has it that part of the reason was down to Ines’ secret relationship with co-star Sam Ball.

So, where is Bronson after his stint on Married at First Sight Australia?

Bronson on Married at First Sight Australia

Where is Bronson now?

Bronson is still running his party boat company in Perth.

As for his personal life, Bronson is currently in a relationship with 30-year-old Hayley Wallis.

He revealed that he met Hayley through the dating app Cherrii, explaining in a social media post: “You’re not searching for someone to complete you, you are searching for someone to share your iso life with. I met this amazing lady through @cherriidate and can’t believe it.

“TV shows, dating apps, blind dates…nothing worked. Now that I have found my partner in crime on this amazing app, I never have to go through the dating shit storm ever again.”

Follow Bronson on Instagram

If you want to keep up to date with Bronson, his personal life and professional gigs, make sure to follow him on Instagram.

He has amassed an incredible following of 155k fans and regularly shares pictures with his partner Hayley, as well as travel snaps and posts about things he is passionate about.

Give him a follow @bronson_norrish or from the link down below.

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT AUSTRALIA ON E4 EVERY WEEK DAY AT 7.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK