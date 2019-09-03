Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 brings us a brand new TV programme in aid of Stand Up To Cancer in 2019.

Sink or Swim for Stand Up To Cancer sees 10 celebrities take on the huge challenge of swimming across the English Channel.

They have just 12 weeks to train for the relay swim across the open water and each member of the team needs to be as strong as the next.

James Argent, Linford Christie, Alex Brooker, Wes Nelson, Rachel Adedeji and more all have to put mind over matter to endure some serious training led by Ross Edgley.

Windermere in the Lake District was the first training spot for the celebrities during episode 1 of the show. Now, let’s take a look at another of the Sink or Swim training locations visited in episode 2.

Where is Burgh Island?

Burgh is a tidal island off the Devon coast. Before the celebrities set off into the ocean, Ross explained that the sea off the Devon coast was about 15 degrees centigrade – much colder than anything they’d experienced before in their training.

The specific location of the Island is Kingsbridge, TQ7 4BG. It’s on the same stretch of coast as Bantham Beach and South Milton Sands.

Davina McCall narrated: “Unlike the lakes they’ve been swimming in, the team were at the mercy of currents, waves, and saltwater.”

Who owns Burgh Island?

After marrying on the island and subsequently falling in love with it, Deborah Clark and Tony Orchard bought Burgh Island in 2001.

Seventeen years later the Island was sold in 2018 to London Investors who plan on putting millions of pounds into the area.

According to Devon Live, investor Giles Fuchs “says he hopes to restore it to its 1950s heyday and become more customer-friendly.”

Burgh Island – holidays

The area of Devon is a popular tourist destination and Burgh Island is home to an iconic Devonshire landmark, The Burgh Island Hotel.

The stunning location has gained a rating of 9.3 on Booking.com and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor.

Giles Fuchs added that the multi-million-pound investment going into Burgh will revive the hotel, too. He said: “The Burgh Island Hotel will be known as it was in the fifties, as ‘the best hotel in the UK west of the Ritz’.”

