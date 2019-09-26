Where is Cooking Up a Fortune filmed? Get tickets and apply for the show!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Cooking Up a Fortune is a brand new series to Channel 4 in 2019.

Hosted by an expert in the food market field, anyone taking part in the TV show will be in good hands.

Each week, keen foodies get the chance to launch their very own food brand. And there’s always a group of diners ready to try and test their dishes.

The contestants are aiming to get their food brand out into the food market, so, where is Cooking Up a Fortune filmed?

Where is Cooking Up a Fortune filmed?

The filming venue for Channel 4’s Cooking Up a Fortune is Hawker House food court, Canada Water, SE16 7PJ.

Tube stations closest to the filming location are Canada Water on the Jubilee Line and The Overground.

Anyone wanting to attend the Cooking Up a Fortune filming has to be over 12 years old and best be prepared to try all kinds of cuisines! Everything from fish and chips to Sri Lankan dishes are created on the show.

If you’d like to pre-register for tickets then you can do online here.

SEE ALSO: Who is Dominic Cools-Lartigue? Meet the Cooking Up a Fortune host!

Can I take part in Cooking Up a Fortune?

Yes! If you fancy yourself as a food market seller then why not give Cooking Up a Fortune a go?

Turn something that you love into something that makes you money and apply for the show here.

Cooking Up a Fortune is looking for the nation’s most passionate foodie duos who fancy making a business out of their love of food.

SEE ALSO: Meet chef Samantha Evans: One half of the Big Cook Out BBQ team!

Who is the Cooking Up a Fortune host?

Cooking Up a Fortune is hosted by TV presenting newbie Dominic Cools-Lartigue.

Dominic is the man behind London’s ‘Street Feast’ and is described as a ‘food market pioneer’.

In 2012 he started the small food market and in 2019 he now owns four of the busiest food arenas in the UK!

You can follow Dominic on Instagram @domcools where he has over 6,000 followers.

WATCH COOKING UP A FORTUNE ON CHANNEL 4 FROM TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD 2019 AT 5:30 PM.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE