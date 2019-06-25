Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 is here with a brand new show ready to broaden everyone’s horizons.

Drag SOS kicks off from Tuesday, June 25th at 10 pm.

The drag collective is taking on people from the UK to transform and enlighten.

The group have been compared to Queer Eye’s Fab Five, but these queens are slightly different.

So where is Drag SOS filmed? Here’s the show’s location and more…

Where is Drag SOS filmed?

Drag SOS sees UK Drag collective the Family Gorgeous teach the show’s participants how to unleash their inner diva.

The collective travels all over the country making over people and bringing out their inner confidence.

Costume specialist Liquorice Black helps 21-year-old student Nico become more confident during episode 1.

The show will see the Family Gorgeous visit people from all over Britain including Ipswich, Scarborough, Dover, Dudley and more.

Where do the Family Gorgeous come from?

The drag queens are based in Manchester, England – they’re locally known as #manchesterqueens.

The Family Gorgeous is made up of Cheddar Gorgeous, Anna Phylactic, Liquorice Black and more.

The show’s recruits should be ready to let give a drag performance like no other by the end of the episode in front of their friends and family.

The head of the family, Cheddar, wants to spread the word that everyone can benefit from drag.

He works as university anthropologist by day and drag queen by night. And said: “Whether you’re male, female, straight or gay, old or young, drag is all about finding your most glamorous route to self-confidence. We all have a past, our own stories and drag is the most fabulous way to celebrate ourselves.”

The group live in Manchester where they host the monthly Cha Cha Boudoir.

