Fred Sirieix is back on our screens, and this time he’s bought a whole new show and recruits with him in his Last Resort, but what hotel are the episodes filmed at, and how can you stay there?

The TV personality rose to fame when he starred in First Dates, and although the majority of the show took place in England, the Channel 4 spin-off show, First Dates Hotel took place in a couple of different European locations.

We take a closer look at where exactly Fred’s Last Resort was filmed and how you can get a taste of luxury by staying in the hotel yourself.

Where is Fred’s last resort filmed?

The show was filmed at Les Roches Blanches, a five-star boutique hotel in Cassis, which is located in the South of France. Fred Sirieix himself grew up in Limoges, a city in southwest-central France.

Les Roches Blanches is available to book online and costs around £500 a night. However, prices vary quite a bit depending on which days you choose to stay.

The hotel has an overall rating of 8.6 on Booking.com, and is rated ‘fabulous.’

The location scores an impressive 9.7, and overall, is situated 0.6 miles from the center of Cassis. The hotel is also rated ‘fabulous’. We can see why Fred only wants the best of the best working for him!

It seems like the hotel is in high demand, however, with some dates in the near future unavailable.

When do Fred’s Last Resort episodes air?

Fred’s Last Resort airs twice a week, on E4 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 pm.

The series started on Tuesday, March 14, so viewers can expect the final episode to air on or around April 5.

Episodes will also be available to stream on All 4 shortly after release.

What does the winner of the show receive?

The winner of Fred’s Last Resort will win a hefty £10,000. However, to be in with a chance, they’ll have to make it all the way to the end of the summer season, which is already proving difficult for some.

As well as the impressive cash prize, Fred will be giving the lucky winning contestant an opportunity of a lifetime, by landing themselves a 12-month placement opportunity across three of Accor’s flagship hotels in London.

All 12 cast mates have flown over from Britain to take part in the show, so the winner will be back working on home turf after their experience in the south of France.