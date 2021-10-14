Where is Geoff from Grand Designs now, the Essex former boxer?











Aspiring homebuilders go through stress and turmoil to create their perfect home on Grand Designs, including Essex boxer Geoff Wood.

Last week, we saw Rob and Ruth have to completely tear down 200-year-old former mill and transform it into the perfect living space.

More recently, Geoff wowed Channel 4 viewers who looked up to his vision to build a flood resistant property on the Essex coast.

We done some digging – well, Geoff quite literally did – to find out how the house is going several months on, and where he is now…

Who is Geoff Wood?

Geoff Wood, 64, is a former East End boxer who works in advertising.

He previously lived in a luxury villa in Spain, before deciding to say goodbye to take on one of the biggest challenges of his life.

The Channel 4 star had a vision to build a flood-resistant home on the Blackwater Estuary in Essex, and moved into a nearby caravan site to do so.

He also made history as Grand Designs’ first time self-builder!

Geoff’s journey on Grand Designs

Geoff gave himself a £700K budget to build the dream cantilevered house, which was actually placed onto a flood plain.

To anchor the house in place, his ambitious design required significant amounts of engineering…

Set on a central column, the build involved drilling heavyweight concrete and steel piles quite far down – specifically 14 metres deep.

With no project managed involved, Geoff managed to stay on budget and kept his resilience up throughout the entire process.

He even said the home can withstand a “once-in-a-thousand-year flood”!

Where is Geoff now?

Despite the difficulty of the build, he ended up creating a gorgeous home with three bedrooms, and yes – it’s completely flood-resistant.

It went from quite literally nothing to a gorgeous white-painted home on the Blackwater Estuary, where he is currently now living.

Geoff’s nephew Benjamin passed on messages from fans to the star, and confirmed the home is in Maylandsea, just outside of Maldon.

One fan wrote: “I hope he’s watching it from his amazing house with an amazing view. People like him are the rock of this country.”

It looks like lots of Geoff’s family members often travel between Essex and Spain, but he has since waved goodbye to living in a hot country.

