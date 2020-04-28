Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Grayson Perry, one of the country’s most celebrated living artists, is taking to the television in a bit to combat lockdown blues.

As the majority of the country goes into lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic, now, more than ever, it is important to find ways to keep yourself entertained at home. And engaging in creative activity not only keeps you busy, but is great to boost your mood, so it’s a win-win!

So, what is Grayson’s Art Club? How does it work?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new art series, from filming locations to weekly themes.

What is Grayson’s Art Club?

Each week, Grayson Perry will take on a different theme and see viewers – and some celebrity guests – present their interpretation. Grayson will then select his favourite for an exhibition at the end of Art Club… and we’re guessing that means virtual exhibition!

The theme for the first Art Club was portraits, and the episode saw comedians Joe Lycett and Keith Lemon have a go at their own lockdown portraits. We’re expecting plenty more celebrity guests to join each week.

There will be six hour-long episodes in total.

Grayson Perry talks Art Club

Speaking to Channel 4 about the series, Grayson Perry said: “I look forward to inviting the nation into my studio for Grayson’s Art Club. This series will be as much an act of spontaneous creativity as the stuff that usually happens here. I hope we can make something uplifting in response to the crisis.”

He continued:

I am most excited about seeing what artistic creations people all over the country have been up to in lockdown and talking to other artists about how they are dealing with the weirdness. It should be inspiring, fun, full of helpful tips to get the nation making art- and maybe a bit poignant.

To submit your artwork follow this link: https://www.swanfilms.tv/2020/03/enter-your-artwork-here/

Where is Grayson’s Art Club filmed?

Islington, London

From the looks of the scenes in Grayson’s Art Club, they filmed the series in Grayson Perry’s studio in Islington, London.

The two kilns we see Grayson using in Art Club are the same which are photographed in this Royal Academy piece on Grayson’s Islington studio.

Previously, Grayson worked at a studio in Walthamstow, near to where he lives, but he moved to this new studio in 2014. Speaking of the move in the RA piece, Grayson said: “Moving here has been the biggest change in my life – my work rate has gone up hugely. In Walthamstow I had to go home by four as it was simply too cold. Even here though, I swear by cashmere socks from November all the way through to about April.”

