Where is Jack Tweed now? Jade's husband speaks out on Channel 4 doc

Channel 4 has released a three-part documentary in 2019 which follows the life of reality TV star Jade Goody.

Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain started on August 7th at 9 pm and features interviews with her mother, Jackiey, Big Brother housemates, her children’s father and her husband.

Viewers of part one of the series were in tears as Jade’s life is played out for the nation in remembrance of one of the first reality TV stars Britain had ever seen.

Jade was the first of many to become famous through TV and by 2007 she was a millionaire. She had two children and got married in her life.

So, where is Jade’s husband, Jack Tweed, now?

Who is Jack Tweed?

Jack Tweed was born on June 9th, 1987, in Waltham Forest, London. He’s an Essex boy who is friends with the likes of Mark Wright and James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Jack married Jade Goody in 2009 just a month before her death.

The pair met in an Essex nightclub and Jack pretended to be five years older than he was, being just 18 years old when he met Jade.

Where is Jack Tweed now?

After multiple run-ins with the law including the assault of a 16-year-old boy and a taxi driver, Jack lives a simple life in 2019 as a builder.

He said to The Sun: “To be honest it could have gone a lot worse. I could have ended up dead. So I’m proud of myself that I’ve got to how I am now”.

The 32-year-old has said in 2019 interviews that he’s currently single and doesn’t think anyone could compare to Jade.

Jack Tweed on Instagram

Jack has over 36,000 followers on Instagram and over 170,000 on Twitter. (@jacktweed_)

From a quick glance at Jack’s Instagram, it looks as though he spends a lot of time on holidays, with his family and going on nights out.

Jack often takes to social media to remember his late-wife and posts photos of their wedding day in remembrance.

