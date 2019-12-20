Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Christmas is well underway in 2019 with festive films, series and Christmas specials all over the TV schedule.

Celebrity chefs are handing out their top Christmas dinner tips, comedians host their own festive specials and crafters, like Kirstie Allsopp, give us some guidance on decorations for the most wonderful time of the year.

There’s nothing more Christmassy than some homemade crafts and that’s exactly what Kirstie Allsopp is bringing us on Channel 4. So, where is Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas filmed? Let’s take a look…

Where is Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas filmed?

Although Kirstie looks very much at home during the series, it turns out that it isn’t her film that the show is filmed in.

According to Shoot Factory, Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2018 was filmed at Rodos location house.

So, we could assume that the 2019 series has also been filmed there.

The house is located in the London, NW6 postcode area of London. Shoot Factory writes: “Rodos is a spacious five bedroom detached family location house with 3,000 sq ft of accommodation over three floors. Being positioned on the corner of a road, the house has uninterrupted natural light from three sides, making this an incredibly bright home.”

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2019

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2019 kicked off Monday, November 25th on Channel 4.

Episode 1 starts at 5 pm and each episode will last an hour.

Fourteen daytime TV episodes will air on Channel 4 in this timeslot on weekdays. There is also one primetime episode that airs on December 10th at 8 pm.

