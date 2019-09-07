Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Made in Chelsea newbie Maeva D’ascanio is causing some serious fireworks right now.

Her on/off relationship with both Miles Nazaire and James Taylor is the talk of SW3 right now, as she flickers between a steamy relationship with each of the handsome co-stars.

But what is her nationality? Where was she born? And how old is she?

Who is Maeva D’ascanio?

Maeva is thought to be around 22 years old and lives in London working as a brand ambassador for Kings Jewels London – a luxury bespoke jewellery brand.

On Instagram, Maeva has over 30,000 followers despite joining MIC with just 4,000 – the power of TV, eh!

She’s dabbled in the social media influencing industry, promoting brands such as Glam Shack UK, and is likely to land a host of similar gigs given her rising profile.

What is her nationality?

According to her Instagram, Maeva is French.

The Channel 4 star was born in the country’s capital, Paris, and her social media pages hint towards her being an only child.

Maeva dots between Paris and Chelsea in her spare time, with friends and family scattered across the two.

What happens with Maeva in Made in Chelsea series 18?

In series 17, Maeva was embroiled in a hot-tempered argument with long-standing cast member Olivia Bentley, who thought that she was out to steal her man, Digby.

Nevertheless, that feud simmered down and a new love triangle has formed between Maeva, Miles and James Taylor.

Episode 1 in the latest 2019 series saw Maeva decide that James was the one for her, having kissed both of her chasing puppy dogs at a party – you know, try before you buy!

Looking at Instagram, it does appear that James with some recent cosy pictures of the pair coupled with captions like “Cold as ice but in the right hands she melts”.

However, life on SW3 is never that simple, so expect Miles to continue to remain an annoying yet devilishly handsome spanner in the words for their relationship throughout series 18.

