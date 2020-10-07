Married at First Sight UK has returned for a new series this October – where was the Channel 4 show filmed?

The dating series has become a hit with many viewers around the world and the UK version is back for series 5 on our screens. The show follows singletons who meet just moments before they tie the knot and become a husband and a wife.

This year feels different from previous seasons as there are only two couples on the series.

But, where was Married at First Sight UK filmed? Find more about the wedding venue featured in the series.

Where is Married at First Sight UK filmed?

The first episode of Married at First Sight UK was filmed at the Eastwell Manor in Ashford Kent.

This is where the couples first laid eyes on each other and got married in front of their family and friends. The manor is situated 4 miles from Ashford International station and comprises of a spa hotel which overlooks beautiful lawns and is set in quiet surroundings.

To find more about the venue, you can check out their website or find them on Instagram.

Filming also took part in each contestant’s house. Michelle comes from Hastings, while Owen is from Sheffield. Shareen lives in Llanelli in Wales and David is from Solihull.

Eastwell Manor: How to get there

The manor is located following the M20, or if you’re coming by train the closest station is Ashford International station, which is situated four miles from the hotel.

The train station has links to major London stations. Other stations close to Eastwell Manor are Wye railway station, which is around three miles away and Canterbury West and East stations, which are about 10 miles away.

When was Married at First Sight UK filmed?

Filming of the Channel 4 series kicked off in January this year which was at the time when the first coronavirus cases were reported in the UK.

The couples on the show were matched in January, while the actual weddings took place in mid-March.

The UK went into a national lockdown in March and as a result, contestants had to isolate together.

Why are there only two couples?

Viewers at home have been surprised that this year’s series features only four contestants from the UK.

The Channel 4 show was supposed to have four couples but the weddings couldn’t take place because of the pandemic situation.

The hospitality sector closed shortly after restrictions were put in place which is probably why producers weren’t able to book another wedding or find an alternative venue.

