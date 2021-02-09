Where is Mend It for Money filmed? Channel 4 show filming location revealed!











Mend It for Money premiered with its first-ever season earlier in February but where was the series filmed?

Channel 4 brought a brand new restoration programme to our screens. Airing weekdays at 5 pm, Mend It for Money follows a group of renovators who compete against each other in a bid to deliver the best quality restoration service and earn money.

As restorers go head-to-head in the competition, they also need to find out how much profit they can make from each renovated and sold item.

But one thing that viewers have been wondering about is the show’s filming location. So, where was Mend It for Money filmed?

Restorers: Paul Commander, Sophie Harris, Nick Zametti, JoJo Woods and Mark Maher, Channel 4 pictures

Mend It for Money on Channel 4

Mend It for Money was commissioned for a full first season following a successful pilot episode back in 2020.

The Channel 4 show’s pilot debuted with a couple of renovators, however, the first series features a number of different specialists now – from furniture designers to metalworkers.

Every episode shows a treasured item or heirloom brought by the public which is then repaired and sold for profit.

Restorers Paul Commander (left), JoJo Woods (middle) and Mark Maher (right).

Where is Mend It for Money filmed?

Mend It for Money is filmed in Glasgow at a specially-created hub for the series.

The show is produced by Storyboard Studios & Chalkboard TV, a company also set up in Glasgow which explains the filming location for the series.

Channel 4 has revealed that filming took place in autumn last year.

If you want to find more information and behind-the-scenes snaps, it’s worth noting that Mend It for Money has an Instagram page.

Mend It for Money: Episode guide

Channel 4 has commissioned twenty episodes for Mend It for Money’s first-ever series.

The show kicked off on Monday, February 1st and airs every weekday at 5 pm on Channel 4.

The final episode is expected to air on Friday, February 26th.

