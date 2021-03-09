Where is Noel Fielding on Celebrity Bake Off? Co-host's 2021 absence explained!











Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas usually set the comedy bar high on Bake Off. But now that Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is here, Noel isn’t there…

Celebrities are gathering again for the Bake Off charity special, from Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley to the likes of comedian Rob Beckett.

The 2021 series fans are most likely hoping to see Noel Fielding alongside Matt Lucas, but he won’t be co-hosting this year’s Celebrity Bake Off.

So, where is Noel Fielding and why is Matt Lucas hosting the show by himself? We can reveal why Noel is absent from the 2021 series.

Paul, Matt and Prue. Picture: Channel 4. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb

Photographer: Mark Bourdillon.

Fans react to Noel’s absence

Before the first episode aired, it wasn’t long before Bake Off viewers noticed that Noel wasn’t in the promo shots.

When Matt Lucas uploaded a photo ahead of the first episode, one fan commented: “Noel really gone?”

A fellow viewer responded to them, and said: “Wasn’t it because his partner was having a baby? It wouldn’t surprise me if the su2c special was actually filmed at the same time as the Christmas special.”

Another viewer said they would have preferred to see someone else in the new father’s absence.

They said: “Absolutely love bake off, but like many other shows I like or would like, I just can’t watch if I don’t like the presenter.

“Nothing against Matt Lucas but he is so poor compared to Sandi, Sue Perkins was the same but would of preferred another female presenter along side Noel.”

bake off is like free happiness or just pure despair if noel is not on it — roger waters’ future 5th wife (@jahrethh) March 4, 2021

Where is Noel Fielding on Celeb Bake Off?

Noel is on paternity leave

Noel and partner Lliana Bird welcomed their second child in October 2020.

When Celebrity Bake Off was being filmed, Noel was on paternity leave following the recent birth of his first daughter.

They have named their daughter Iggy. She has joined their son Dali, who was born back in 2018.

The couple usually keep their children out of the public eye, but announced the news of the baby coming into the world on Lliana’s Instagram page.

