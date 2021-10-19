Where is Our Farm in the Dales filmed? Filming location explored











Having grown up on a farm in the Dales, Countryfile and former The One Show presenter Matt Baker, his wife Nicola and their two children will be heading back to the family farm in the Dales for the second season of the hit show.

But where was Our Farm in the Dales filmed? Reality Titbit has found all of the details about the Baker’s idyllic family farm.

What is Our Farm in the Dales?

Our Farm in the Dales is a heartwarming series that touches on an emotional part of presenter Matt Baker’s life. He and his family moved back to Durham to help his mother Janice and father Mike run the family farm after his mum was seriously injured.

Series two begins as lambing season starts and the Bakers have to get straight to work on the family farm. After his mum’s accident, Matt is also looking to make the farm more accessible for his ageing parents.

Matt said: “This is, without doubt, the most personal TV show I’ve ever made. Filming on the farm where I grew up with my whole family has been a wonderful and unique experience.”

Where is Our Farm in the Dales filmed?

Our Farm in the Dales is filmed on-location at the Baker’s 100-acre family farm in the Durham Dales. The series is also unscripted meaning that the small camera crew follow the family as they go about their daily lives.

The Durham Dales incorporating Teesdale and Weardale is a peaceful and tranquil landscape of moors, hills, valleys and meandering rivers with small villages and market towns.

In Season 2 of Our Farm in the Dales, viewers will get to know all of the animals that live on the farm from the loveable miniature donkeys who stay in a tiny stable yard to Black Welsh Mountain sheep.

When asked about the filming location Matt said: “The scenery is spectacular. As you head north from Scotch Corner, everything on the left-hand side is lovely: miles of green fields rising to massive shoulders of fell, moorland and commons, with the green dales between them.”

Can you stay at the Baker’s family farm?

Unfortunately, the farm is not open to members of the public as it is privately owned by the Baker family.

Baker and his crew were actually unable to stay at the farm themselves during the Coronavirus pandemic, due to lockdown restrictions. The former Blue Peter presenter had to hire a bed and breakfast in the local area for his family and crew to stay in while they filmed the series.

