Rise and Fall has fans hooked every night as we tune in to watch the Grafters living and working in the basement whilst the Rulers live the high life on the location’s top floor, but which building in London is the show filmed at?

Londoners have been taking to Twitter each night to question where the Channel 4 show is filmed, and it seems like some may be eligible to apply for their black cab license as it seems they’ve guessed correctly. However, others may have to study the capital city a bit harder, as their guesses were way off.

Luckily, we’ve got the answer for you, and we’ve also got information about other locations the show, hosted by Greg James, could have been filmed in.

Credit: Channel 4 press

Where is Rise and Fall filmed in London?

The Rise and Fall basement and penthouse scenes are filmed in building 55 Broadway, which sits above St. James’ Park station in Westminster. However, it’s now home to contestants including semi-professional footballer Jack Woods.

The building was previously occupied by TFL workers, however, they moved out of the offices in 2020, and it seems like the location is now serving a completely different purpose. It’s now also being renovated to transform into a luxurious hotel so it looks like it’ll be a permanent Rulers’ apartment soon.

Unfortunately for those wanting to feel like they’re a part of the show, the hotel is not yet open for business, unlike Fred’s Last Resort hotel. At the time of writing, there is no set date for an opening.

As for the gruesome tasks on the show, these are filmed in a studio location somewhere in the capital city.

The show was almost filmed in another London location

Rise and Fall was reportedly almost filmed in a different building, as Southwark News reported that the production company had applied to film the new series in Southbank tower. It’s reported that the filming would have taken place across three penthouses apartments.

The 39th and 40th floors of the tower were formerly occupied by IPC Media, which was one of Europe’s biggest publishing companies.

The almost location and the actual Rise and Fall location aren’t far from each other at all, so it seems like the production always knew what area of London they wanted to film the show in.

Photo by: Grant Smith/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

When does Rise and Fall air?

So we know the location of the show, now let’s take a look at when episodes air.

The show debuted on Channel 4 on Sunday 19 March, and so far episodes have been listed up until Thursday 30 March. In the first week, episodes will be on from Sunday – Friday, however the second week, episodes will air from Monday – Thursday.

All episodes will air on Channel 4 at 10 pm and will be available to stream on All 4 shortly after. As of yet, no date has been revealed for the final.