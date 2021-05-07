Where is SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 filmed? Behind Channel 4 show's location!











The recruits have landed on SAS waters, where they will be faced with tough challenges in a bid to win. Where is Who Dares Wins filmed?

Channel 4 has brought back the daring series, where a team of ex-Special Forces soldiers recreate the SAS’s secret selection process.

For the 2021 series, a line-up of brave recruits from different sectors and backgrounds are taking the plunge under chief instructor Ant Middleton.

While participants undertake gruelling tasks, it’s likely that viewers will wonder where this year’s series was filmed. So, where is the show location?

Where is SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 filmed?

Raasay, Scotland

You can get to the gruelling location by taking a 25-minute ferry journey from the Isle of Skye, just off the north west coast of Scotland.

Raasay, which is known for its difficult terrain and challenging weather, is where the series has been filmed for the 2020 series.

However, the 2019 series was filmed high up in the Andes Mountains in Central Chile, in an abandoned ex-military forward operating base.

SAS Who Dares Wins: Filming location

The 21 recruits were filmed going up a 4000-foot mountain and abseiling off an oil rig, to name just a few of the challenges they faced.

They were also exposed to extreme cold in a water immersion exercise – as seen on the series before – and sent through a dark, disused tunnel.

Some of the tasks have never been before, so it looks like this year’s contestants could have had it harder than previous recruits.

Scotland is the birthplace of David Stirling – who founded the SAS – which new directing staff member Melvyn spoke about. He said:

There’s something special about Scotland and it brought back memories of my SAS training. Forget sunny days, you can always count on Scotland to give you all seasons in a day. And you can’t beat the excellent terrain, as it’s great for missions, which is why it worked so well for the series.

When was SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 filmed?

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 was filmed in September 2020

Ant Middleton revealed in September 2020, that he was about to fly out to a then-undisclosed location to film the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

So, this means recruits and staff headed to the remote area of Scotland well ahead of the official UK air date of SAS: Who Dares Wins season six.

The show usually airs for six weeks from January, but it was put under doubt due to the pandemic, and has been broadcast later than usual.

Despite Ant Middleton reportedly being axed from the show in March, he will still appear in this year’s series, as filming was completed beforehand.

