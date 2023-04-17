Scared of The Dark, the new 2023 TV show on Channel 4, is filmed in a spooky studio. However, the filming location isn’t as scary as it may look on television, as celebrities live in darkness for eight days.

Scarlett Moffatt, Chloe Burrows, Paul Gascoigne, Chris Eubank, Chris McCausland, Donna Preston, Max George, and Nicola Adams all entered a bunker to stand the test of ultimate darkness, with several tasks to complete.

Danny Dyer is the host of the new 2023 Channel 4 TV show, which takes on a whole new type of reality show. Think Big Brother but without being able to see your own hand in front of your face… But where is Scared of The Dark filmed?

Where is Scared of the Dark filmed?

Scared of the Dark was filmed in Cardington Studios. Danny Dyer told Reality Titbit it was shot in Bedford, near Luton. He described the location as a “great big nutty studio,” known as a major £263m film and TV studio complex.

The Channel 4 show location has four separate 430,500sq ft production units on a 70-acre platform, four meters above the water level. One of the largest indoor spaces in Europe, the 2022 Batman movie was filmed there!

Known as Hangar 2 at Cardington Airfield, it was built during the First World War for Airship construction. It housed the cavernous sets for Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception by Warner Bros.

It was filmed after September 2022

Scared of the Dark’s location was set to be filmed at the Cardington Studios sheds, as reported by Bedford Independent in September 2022. But filming did not take place until less than seven months before its April air date.

Danny Dyer said that he would “absolutely not” participate in the Channel 4 2023 TV show, saying he sat in the darkness for 10 minutes before deciding it was “awful” while he “got stuck in a corner and couldn’t move.”

Donna revealed filming Scared of The Dark was “genuinely the worst thing she’s ever done but also the best thing,” while Scarlett Moffatt admitted they all “had moments where we were at our most vulnerable.”

Nicola Adams ‘couldn’t see her hand’

Nicola Adams revealed at a Scared of The Dark press day that she couldn’t see her own hand in front of her face. She said, “I tried to navigate down the stairs [to practice before the show] but [in there], it was literally pitch black.”

Scarlett also tried to prepare by sitting in her toilet in the dark and putting towels against the door. She described the 2023 TV show as the “weirdest holiday she’s ever had” but added that they “all had each other’s backs.”

Danny agreed that the contestants are “off their heads” to have participated at the Scared of the Dark location. He also said that the show involved “exposing them in a new way at a level of vulnerability that famous people have.”

