Where is Secret Safari filmed? Into The Wild's location and narrator explored!











Channel 4’s Secret Safari: Into The Wild is getting well underway, and viewers are wondering where the nature series is filmed.

Rangers who live and work with wild creatures, which they help to protect, lead us through one of the last remaining untamed places on Earth.

Along the way, we hear a familiar voice from someone who fills the role of Into The Wild’s narrator – another question that fans have about the series.

So, where is Secret Safari filmed? And who narrates the nature series?

Ep1. Eastern Lion Pride. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Secret Safari filmed?

Ol Pejeta, Kenya

The location is in Kenyan conservancy, which is known as one of the last remaining untamed places on Earth.

It is thought that 13,000 wild animals fill the place.

Stretching across 360 kilometres, it is a not-for-profit wildlife conservancy in Central Kenya’s Laikipia County.

I have to say that Secret Safari: Into The Wild on @All4 is fantastic. I hope I can visit Ol Pejeta one day. Heartbreaking too. I have cried. A lot. These people care so much. ❤ — 🌱⚡Spartan Goddess 😺 ♏ (@spartan_goddess) February 16, 2021

Ol Pejeta: Location explored

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy aims to conserve wildlife, provide a sanctuary for great apes and make an income through tourism.

Bookings can be made to visit the Kenyan location, which can involve an afternoon ride with rhinos, ranching with lions and meeting the northern white rhinos – to name just a few activities.

Visitors can also go for a night drive through the conservancy, go afternoon lion tracking and visit the chimpanzee sanctuary.

Secret Safari Into The Wild: Narrator

Andrew Scott

He usually talks us through the funny parts, as well as the moving and powerful stories of the rangers and staff who live and work there.

Andrew is an Irish actor who is best known for the role of Jim Moriarty in BBC series Sherlock, which he won a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for!

The 44-year-old from Dublin, Ireland, is also known for playing the Priest on the second series of Fleabag – which he got recognition for, namely a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor.

For anyone that wants more of the dulcet tones of Andrew Scott, might I point you in the direction of Secret Safari on Channel 4. He narrates it. And it has gorgeous animals as a bonus. — Sarah Kutschera (@NotSoWittyUN) February 1, 2021

