Where is Temptation Island 2021 filmed? Can you visit the USA Network and E4 location?











Where is Temptation Island filmed? E4’s new show is set in a real-life paradise. Here’s everything you need to know, from where the series was filmed to how to visit the location (after lockdown).

Temptation Island’s first series launched on E4 on January 31st, 2021. The show, which previously aired on Fox and USA Network, is now here for UK viewers to watch.

The newest series, season 3, premiered on USA Network on Tuesday, February 16th.

The perfect remedy to lockdown blues, Temptation Island sees four couples take part in a social experiment. Viewers can expect trouble in paradise on the show as couples’ relationships are put to the ultimate test.

Where is Temptation Island filmed?

Viewers of Temptation Island may be wondering where exactly the dating show is filmed and whether the show is actually set on a real island.

Many reality shows such as Love Island are actually filmed on the coast of Spanish islands. But, as it turns out, Temptation Island is a little more exotic.

The show is filmed on the second largest Hawaiian island of Maui.

Temptation Island: Maui house location

Temptation Island sees four couples put their relationships to the test by allowing their other halves to live in separate houses with a load of singletons. Whether the couples will stray or stay together, viewers are yet to find out.

But, for those wishing to know more about the couples’ living quarters in its most recent season, they reside in Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort according to Deadline.

Season three which launched in the US on February 16th is filmed at the exact same location.

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is a luxury hotel owned by Hyatt. It’s a five-star resort and according to Trip Advisor, it costs around £500 a night to stay in September 2021.

Is Temptation Island always filmed in the same location?

Temptation Island hasn’t always been filmed in the same location, but each season is set in Maui, Hawaii.

The island of Maui covers 727.2 square miles. So, Temptation Island has been filmed in different places along on the coast.

According to Pricey Pads, the couples who took part in series 4 most likely stayed in villas, “The men’s villa is set in an exclusive area of Kāʻanapali, a street with just six beachfront lots and some of the most expensive real estate on the island”.

