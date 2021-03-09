Where is The Celebrity Circle 2021 filmed? Location of Channel 4 pad explored!











The Celebrity Circle is hitting our screens on Tuesday, March 9th, all in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. So, where is the 2021 series filmed?

Each celebrity sets up camp in their own little pad, as they communicate with other contestants through a social media platform.

With hopes to be named the most popular, some are catfishing, while others are being their genuine selves via the phone.

So, where is The Celebrity Circle 2021 filmed? Shall we have a look at the exact apartments where the series takes place? Here goes…

Where is The Celebrity Circle filmed?

Adelphi Wharf, Salford

They are known as the “nation’s most famous block of flats”, according to The Celebrity Circle trailer by Channel 4.

The Circle apartment block is set in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 building.

Based in Salford, Manchester, the celebrities will be living in luxury apartments, which are just corridors away from each other.

Based 15 minutes away from Manchester town centre, the show’s filming base is located inside actual real apartments where people live!

Adelphi Wharf apartment block: Explored

The Circle apartment block has 206 residential units where members of the public live – with a one-bedroom flat costing £145,000 on average.

It doesn’t just hold flats, but also a rooftop garden, jacuzzi, and gym!

And the interior decor for one room costs up to £4,000 – with Lady Leshurr’s room alone filled with £3,200 worth of home decor!

Finance experts LoanBird looked into how much each luxury apartment would cost to design, including the stunning decor, fixtures and fittings.

Baga Chipz’ room decor costs £4,000, which is filled with accessories such as hanging plant decor, side tables, prints and shelving units.

Back in March 2019, during the last Circle series, a one-bedroom flat was advertised in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 block for £735 per calendar month.

When was The Celebrity Circle filmed?

Autumn 2020

When the filming took place, the celebrities had no idea who was being a catfish and who was being themselves.

In line with the Covid-19 filming guidelines, The Celebrity Circle, plus the upcoming The Circle were captured on camera.

The Celebrity Circle will air immediately before the third series of The Circle, when members of the public will be taking part.

