Where is the Celebs Go Dating 2021 mansion? Location behind E4 series explored!

January 25, 2021
Celine Byford

A line-up of celebrities lived together in a mansion for the 2021 Celebs Go Dating series – for the first time it has been done on the E4 show.

Contestants such as Ibiza club owner Wayne Lineker and Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann quarantined together while going on several dates.

Usually, Celebs Go Dating sees those taking part pay visits to Paul Brunson, Anna Williamson and Tom Wilson, rather than living with the other stars.

So where is the Celebs Go Dating 2021 mansion based? Let’s have a look…

Where is the Celebs Go Dating 2021 mansion?

  • Mill Lane in Chiddingfold, Surrey

The Celebs Go Dating 2021 mansion is Georgian mansion Sydenhurst.

With more than 30 acres of gardens, it couldn’t be more fitting that it is worth £30 million – and holds 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms!

 

It is reportedly the most expensive property for sale in Surrey.

Celebs Go Dating 2021 mansion explored

Almost 27,000 square feet, it’s one of the largest properties in Surrey.

Sydenhurst has three storeys, with a games room, indoor bowling alley and home cinema, snug and a sun room, and an indoor swimming pool.

It is an 18th-century home with intelligent management systems, and is surrounded by the countryside and views of its own lake.

When was Celebs Go Dating 2021 filmed?

  • November 2020

Celebrities filmed themselves inside the Celebs Go Dating mansion in November, ready for the series to air in January 2021.

Filming had to be paused in December after Curtis Pritchard, who joins the line-up this year, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The cast and crew self-isolated, before they were able to resume filming.

Celine Byford
