Where is The Dog House filmed? Narrator behind Channel 4 series revealed!











The Dog House season 2 is set to feature some furry friends on Channel 4 tonight (Thursday, March 11th). Here is where it was filmed…

Pet residents living at a UK charity base are visited by hopefuls, who are all looking for a new addition to add to their family.

Their search for a pup has all been captured for The Dog House, which involves different breeds – from the likes of a Newfoundland to a terrier.

So, where is The Dog House filmed? Can viewers visit the same place if they are looking for a new dog? Plus, we reveal who the show’s narrator is.

The Dog House S2, Ep2. Kalli, Monica and Olli. Picture: Channel 4

Where is The Dog House filmed?

Wood Green, The Animals Charity, in Godmanchester

The full address for the rehoming centre – where The Dogs House is filmed – is Kings Bush Farm, London Rd, Godmanchester, PE29 2NH.

Staff members who work at the charity try to match abandoned pooches with hopeful new owners, as seen on the series.

Nailed It: Double Trouble! | Official Trailer | Netflix

It is the second time that The Dog House has visited Wood Green,

The Animals Charity, following series 1 in 2019.

#TheDogHouse returns tomorrow and we can’t wait! Follow our teams as they help get the dogs in our care back on their paws, while finding them a loving new home.



Join us every Thursday on @Channel4 at 8pm, or binge all 8 episodes on All4. 🐶 https://t.co/oMJPnjQtBm — Wood Green, The Animals Charity (@Wood_Green) March 10, 2021

CHANNEL 4: When was The Celebrity Circle filmed?

Wood Green on The Dog House: Explored

The charity helps people to find a new pet, as well as offers support for those who already have dogs at home.

It has been going for 95 years, and has since grown into one of the UK’s largest pet charities – which now makes its TV debut!

Set across two locations, with its other at the Heydon Centre in Hertfordshire, they help thousands of homeless and poorly pets find homes.

Their cats and dogs can also be adopted, but there is a huge demand for the dogs, with the majority of enquiries not resulting in a dog from the centre.

CHANNEL 4: Where is Noel Fielding on Celebrity Bake Off 2021?

Who is The Dog House narrator?

Perry Fitzpatrick

He is an actor from Nottingham who starred on Channel 4’s I Am series.

Perry narrated the first series of The Dog House, but those who recognise his voice may know him from his role as Flip in This Is England ’86.

He first began his acting career at The Television Workshop in the Midlands city when he was 11 years old.

This is where he first crossed paths with Vicky McClure, who he starred on I Am Nicola alongside, as a couple who are in a manipulative relationship.

WATCH THE DOG HOUSE ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY THURSDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK