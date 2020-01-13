University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After a three-year hiatus, The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for its third season. And this time, it’s found a new home on Channel 4!

While much of the show is the same as before, there are some changes. There is a new host, as Melanie Sykes replaces Sara Cox, and legendary ceramicist Sue Pryke joins Keith Brymer Jones as a judge.

But what about the location for the 2020 series?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Great Pottery Throw Down’s filming locations, plus how to visit!

Where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed?

The new season for 2020 is filmed in the same location as the previous seasons, in the home of pottery in Stoke-on-Trent.

They film in one of the studios in Middleport Pottery.

This factory was built in the 19th century and is located on Port Street, Burslem in Stoke-on-Trent.

The location is colloquially known as The Potteries, but is made up of museums, factories, and workshops all dedicated to pottery. It is known as the World Capital of Ceramics for a reason!

How to visit The Potteries

In the past few years, The Potteries have undergone a £9million restoration project, making it now one of Stoke-on-Trent’s most popular tourist destinations and a major heritage site.

In a piece on the filming location in the previous series, The Sun reported that tickets for tours of The Potteries cost just £8.50.

To find out more about planning a visit to The Potteries, head over to their visitors guide on Visit Stoke.

Visit the museum and gallery

You can also head to The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery, where they have all kinds of ceramics and potteries on display.

Fortunately, admission is free to the museum and you can find it located on Bethesda Street. And this is just a fifteen minute drive away from The Potteries factories, so easily done in one day!

Find out more here.

