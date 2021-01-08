Where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed? Channel 4's 2021 location is a heritage site!











The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for its fourth season.

While much of the show is the same as before, there are some changes. There is a new host, as Siobhan McSweeney replaces Melanie Sykes and potter Richard Miller joins Keith Brymer Jones as a judge.

But what about the location for the 2021 series?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Great Pottery Throw Down’s filming locations, plus how to visit!

sorry i just found out theres spin offs of the GBBO called the great pottery throw down and the great british sewing bee 😲🤭🤯😳😲

first of all IM LIVID I DIDNT KNOW ABT THIS SOONER. second, who wants to lose their minds together and binge these?!!?!!! — nidhi 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@nidhi_tweeets) January 8, 2021

Where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed?

The new season for 2021 is filmed in the same location as the previous seasons, in the home of pottery in Stoke-on-Trent.

They film in one of the studios in Middleport Pottery.

This factory was built in the 19th century and is located on Port Street, Burslem in Stoke-on-Trent.

The location is colloquially known as The Potteries, but is made up of museums, factories, and workshops all dedicated to pottery. It is known as the World Capital of Ceramics for a reason!

BEAT THE CHASERS: When and where was it filmed?

How to visit The Potteries

In the past few years, The Potteries have undergone a £9million restoration project, making it now one of Stoke-on-Trent’s most popular tourist destinations and a major heritage site.

In a piece on the filming location in the previous series, The Sun reported that tickets for tours of The Potteries cost just £8.50.

To find out more about planning a visit to The Potteries, head over to their visitors guide on Visit Stoke.

BIG FAT QUIZ OF THE YEAR: Who is Charles Dance?

Visit the museum and gallery

You can also head to The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery, where they have all kinds of ceramics and potteries on display.

Fortunately, admission is free to the museum and you can find it located on Bethesda Street. And this is just a fifteen minute drive away from The Potteries factories, so easily done in one day!

Find out more here.

WATCH THE GREAT POTTERY THROW DOWN SUNDAYS AT 7.45 PM ON CHANNEL 4

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK