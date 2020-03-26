University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Channel 4 have another wacky addition to their TV schedule this March, as The Pet Talent Agency kicks off on Thursday, March 26th.

Unlike previous animal-based series such as Animal Rescue or The Supervet, The Pet Talent Agency focusses on less on rehabilitating animals, and instead on utilising their natural skill.

The series descends upon Karen Chamberlain’s pet talent agency, where she recruits dogs, sheep, tarantulas and everything else between for film and TV work. There’s a whole range of talented animals from talking parrots to rare “zonkeys” – that is, a donkey bred with a zebra.

But where is The Pet Talent Agency filmed? Find out about Karen’s real agency here!

The Pet Talent Agency on Channel 4

This brand new docu-series follows 58 year old Karen and her staff, each with a larger-than-life personality.

Last year, Karen ditched her six-figure salaried job as a recruitment agent in the City to open up her own pet talent agency. Karen is also a big character and has been seen on TV shows such as Come Dine with Me, Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and Britain’s Got Talent over the years.

The staff at Karen’s pet agency include her niece Bex Walton and her husband, Pete Dowling. There is also the unmissable and OTT Head of Talent Amrick Channa, who is an aspiring pop superstar who claims he can read animals’ minds.

Where is The Pet Talent Agency filmed?

The Pet Talent Agency on Channel 4 is filmed at Barking Mad talent agency in Dover, England.

This is based at Karen and Pete’s own home, which, as you can imagine, gets rather overrun with pets.

It is not confirmed whether you can visit the talent agency without an invite. You can contact the agency on their website to find out about job opportunities and if Karen or Amrick could talent scout your pet.

Follow Barking Mad on Instagram

To find out more about the latest on Barking Mad, then be sure to follow them on Instagram.

The talent agency already has over 1,300 followers and counting. They post tonnes of adorable photos of the animals they represent at Barking Mad, so prepare for cuteness!

Check them out @barkingmadagency.

