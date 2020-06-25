Channel 4 is always one for creating some of the most thought-provoking, timely documentary series, and this latest addition is no different.

The School That Tried to End Racism kicks off on Thursday, June 25th at 9 pm.

This brand new series follows a British school helping its students uncover and eradicate hidden racial biases. A group of Year 7 students aged between 11 and 12 years old have been selected. They hope that by exploring racial biases on a micro-scale, the positive discussions and actions can be taken to a macro-level. Already, experts have stated that this experiment could be rolled out nationwide.

But where is The School That Tried to End Racism filmed?

Glenthorne High School

South London comprehensive Glenthorne High School is the subject of The School That Tried to End Racism. It is a mixed secondary school and sixth form which is based in Sutton.

You can find Glenthorne High School on 270 Sutton Common Rd.

When was the Channel 4 series filmed?

Many viewers might have questions about when The School That Tried to End Racism was filmed, given that schools have not been in session since March 2020.

In fact, the series was filmed over a year ago. The School That Tried to End Racism was filmed in March 2019.

They filmed the series over the course of three weeks.

How many episodes of The School That Tried to End Racism are there?

There are two episodes of The School That Tried to End Racism.

The first will air on Thursday, June 25th then second on Thursday, July 2nd. Both episodes will then be able to stream on Channel 4’s catch-up service, 4oD.

