A brand new documentary series is coming to Channel 4 on Monday, August 10th offering a unique insight into how Jobcentres work.

The Yorkshire Jobcentre goes behind-the-scenes at one of Britain’s busying Jobcentres in Leeds. It reveals what life is really like for those living on welfare and how there are a dedicated staff determined to help people get back on their feet.

In each episode, the series will introduce viewers to those seeking help at The Yorkshire Jobcentre. They have for a variety of reasons – be it age, qualifications, social problems – been struggling to enter the workforce. This series will hopefully show how there are systems in place to help overcome these barriers.

But where is The Yorkshire Jobcentre filmed? Find out all about the location used for the Channel 4 series here.

Where is The Yorkshire Jobcentre filmed?

Leeds Southern House Jobcentre Plus

The filming for The Yorkshire Jobcentre takes place at Leeds Southern House Jobcentre Plus. This is one of the biggest and busiest Jobcentres in Britain.

The series was filmed pre-coronavirus, as the Jobcentre is now shut.

The centre is located at 63 Whitfield Gardens Hunslet, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 2QD.

What is The Yorkshire Jobcentre about?

This series have been five years in the making. The Channel 4 production team spent this time talking to the Department for Work and Pensions to secure access to Southern House.

The Yorkshire Jobcentre started filming in September 2019. This was obviously pre-lockdown in the UK, but Jobcentres have become ever more important throughout this time, with many Brits now relying on help from Jobcentres and Universal Credit.

Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor Rita Daniels said:

Lots of series have been made about benefits, mostly focusing on the extreme end of the spectrum and the long-term unemployed. This will be the first series placing equal emphasis on the human stories on both sides of the desk – challenging preconceptions about staff and claimants. And, as the last government agency on the high street, there couldn’t be a more pertinent precinct to speak to life in the UK today.

How to watch The Yorkshire Jobcentre

The documentary series kicks off on Monday, August 10th at 9 pm. Episodes will then be available to stream on 4oD after they have broadcast.

There will be six hour-long episodes.

This means that The Yorkshire Jobcentre will finish on Monday, September 14th.

