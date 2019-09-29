Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

September 8th 2019 saw the launch of a new version of The Island with Bear Grylls.

This time around he’s decided to throw money into the mix and so, Treasure Island with Bear Grylls was born!

The premise of the game is slightly different from previous series, however, is the island the location the same? Where is Treasure Island with Bear Grylls filmed?

Let’s take a look at the filming location of Channel 4’s cutthroat TV competition!

Where is Treasure Island with Bear Grylls filmed?

Being abandoned on a tropical island for just over a month instead of living in bleary England could sound like an ideal way to spend your time for some. And the contestants on Treasure Island with Bear Grylls are well up for it.

But, many viewers are wondering where exactly this island is. The long and short of it is that the competition is set on an island in the Pacific ocean.

And to be specific, the exact location hasn’t been revealed, but we can guess that the filming location is probably somewhere similar to where previous Bear Grylls programmes have been based.

Various series of The Island with Bear Grylls have been set on a group of islands off the coast of Panama – Isla Gibraleón, Isla San Telmo and Isla Bayoneta as well as a smaller neighbouring island according to The Sun.

Meet the cast of Treasure Island with Bear Grylls

Everyone from property managers to ghostwriters are taking part in Treasure Island with Bear Grylls in 2019.

The cast consists of Ben Kandel, Elissa Corrigan, Emily, Morag Barson, Marco D’Andrea, Ivar Mountbatten, Mano Shan, Jack, Irene Cattanach, Cat Lewis, Jim Readings.

Ruby Torry was one of the original cast members on the show, however, after just five days she left the island.

How does the competition work?

Bear Grylls decided to mix up his classic survival programme in 2019 when he introduced money into the competition.

Not only is the game now about survival but you’ve got to bag yourself some cash while you’re there.

Cash is hidden all over the island and there’s £100,000 of it. And when contestants find the hidden cash, it’s up to them whether they keep it for themselves or share it with their campmates.

However, there is something else to consider – they have to survive on the island for the entire 35 days, otherwise, they leave empty-handed. Only the contestants who make it to the end of the show get to keep the money they’ve found.

That means if you’ve found £1,000 and kept it to yourself, you’ve got to keep that secret for the whole duration of your time there – and that could be a tricky one!

