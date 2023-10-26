The Red House on Grand Designs is a Hackney Downs sensation. Host Kevin McCloud meets a Hackney couple for the Grand Designs episode, Graeme and Melanie. They only have 12 months!

Graeme and Melanie on Grand Designs plan to build a family home on a tiny twin-garage plot in Hackney. The Channel 4 series follows home renovators who hope to turn something pretty basic into a dream home. We found Graeme and Melanie on Instagram, but where is the property today?

Credit: Channel 4

The Red House on Grand Designs

Melanie Mues, a designer, and Graeme Williamson, an architect, are a couple on Grand Designs. The house has shared spaces on the top floor with private functions below, including a studio space.

The couple wants to celebrate their blended family in the Red House with no surrounding land which cost them £275,000. Graeme designed the home with his architectural skills and plans.

Hoping to create an unapologetically modernist, bright red-clad design. Set across three floors, the couple hopes to complete the build in just 12 months so they can live with their two daughters.

Graeme and Melanie set a strict schedule

Graeme and Melanie gave themselves just 12 months to complete the Grand Designs Hackney Downs home. The sculptural red-bricked house is situated on a traditional Victorian terraced road.

Several nearby residents “all objected,” according to a social media user. The council approved the planning permission, but everything that pushed the end date back cost the pair money.

When the finish line was in sight, a test on the basement’s concrete walls raised concerns about the amount of cement in them and their longevity. They had spoken of installing a tanking system.

Where the Hackney Downs home is

A main contractor withdrew from constructing the basement due to skyrocketing material costs, well as huge increases in mortgage rates, construction complications, and neighbors getting more frustrated.

Graeme and Melanie have not yet moved into their Hackney Downs home on Grand Designs. However, they are hoping to move in soon. Melanie designed Marrakesh-made cement tiles for their home!

The property is now nearing the end of its build in N16. Their plan involved putting bedrooms for the girls in a new basement, despite the challenge of excavating four meters down in a tight urban site.

