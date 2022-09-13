









First Dates Hotel has returned to Channel 4 with series 7, but where is it filmed, as well as where is the original First Dates restaurant?

Fred Sirieix and his band of staff have made a comeback with the seventh series of First Dates Hotel. Whisking the cast to sunny Italy, the program is hoping to light a spark between singletons.

It marks the third time Fred, British TV’s most notable and possibly the only maître d’hôtel (host), has presented a series in 2022 – the first two being First Dates series 18 and 19.

Even if you apply for the show, a gig is almost never guaranteed so the only way to live out your First Dates dreams is to visit it yourself. So, here are the filming locations – past and present. Unfortunately, Fred won’t be there to overlook your romantic meal.

You too can experience the First Dates treatment if you’re willing to shell out about £364 per night for a deluxe double room at the Aquapetra Resort & Spa. Located in Telese, Italy, it’s only one hour away from Naples.

The four-star accommodation, originally a 19th-century hamlet, features 42 rooms and suites and is surrounded by acres of stunning olive groves.

Series 7 episode 1 saw ex-military paramedic Gareth stumble upon not one, but two of his previous Tinder matches – talk about awkward!

The Welsh single was instantly recognized by Mandy as he lounged at the pool. “How do I know you Mandy?” he shouted across the water. Unable to put his finger on it, she revealed they matched on both Bumble and Tinder. There’s only Hinge to go!

“Bridgend, South Wales is quite a small community where everyone knows each other, so trying to find somebody and meet somebody from there is difficult,” Gareth explained before his date with nursing assistant Carys, who he matched three years ago.

First Dates Hotel switched to the South Italy getaway after just one season at Le Vieux Castillon in France.

First Dates has moved onto its third restaurant

The first 15 series of the original show were filmed in the heart of London, at the Paternoster Chop House by St Paul’s Cathedral. The move was reportedly due to Channel 4’s plans to expand into new regions of the country.

Their stint at Manchester’s The Refinery Spinningfields didn’t last long as the restaurant closed down in 2021, forcing First Dates to pack up the production. Their new home is currently at The Anthologist, a Drake and Morgan-owned cocktail bar and restaurant just five minutes away.

