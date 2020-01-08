Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

With Celebrity Coach Trip back on our screens, we can’t help but wonder where they’ve filmed all those amazing destinations.

If you’re like us and are feeling those January blues, the E4 series have arrived at the right time to give us a necessary dose of sunshine and blue skies.

This year, the contestants hit one of Europe’s biggest gems – the French Riviera.

But where exactly have they filmed Celebrity Coach Trip 2020? Reality Titbit reveals those exciting locations for you.

Celebrity Coach Trip in a nutshell

The contestants of 2020 are taken on a three-week European tour by show’s presenter and tour guide Brendan Sheerin.

The show is a spin-off of Coach Trip and this year six teams of celebrities are touring around Europe on a coach.

MEET THE CREW: Meet the Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 cast: Gogglebox stars to TOWIE’s finest!

Where has the show kicked off?

The 2020 series kicked off in French Riviera’s gem St. Tropez, known for its gorgeous beaches and nightlife.

During the first episode, the celebrities showed their drawing skills at a caricature class at the beach.

What are some of the other filming locations?

Still in south France, the group headed to Le Lavandou in the second episode. This is a commune in the Var department of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

In the episode tonight (January 8th), the cast is going to Toloun – a port city on southern France’s Mediterranean coast, famous for its sandy beaches.

LOVE OR LUST: Flirty Dancing: Meet Anna and Dan on Instagram – did they end up together?

Upcoming filming locations

Based on Channel 4’s listings page, Celebrity Coach Trip will continue in Marseille, before moving to France’s commune Istres and Avignon which is set on the Rhône River.

Then the group will be hitting another French commune called Beaucaire, followed by the attractive historical town of Nimes and the city of Montpellier – a nice blend of medieval streets and modern tram lines.

After that, the celebrities will be dropped at their final destination – the French commune Agde.

Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 cast

Taking part this year are TOWIE couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou, plus father and daughter duo from Gogglebox Amy and Jonathan Tapper.

In the line-up are also Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts and her partner Kate Holderness and former Blue members Antony Costa and Simon Webbe.

The remaining celebrities are social media pranksters Woody and Kleiny and First Dates waitress Cici Coleman and TV personality Rustie Lee.

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP FROM MONDAY, JANUARY 6TH EVERY WEEKNIGHT AT 7.30PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK