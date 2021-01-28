Who is Whitney from Celebs Go Dating 2021? Meet Karim's date on Instagram!











Whitney is amongst a line-up of girls that the celebrity men chose to stay in the Celebs Go Dating mansion. So who is she?

This year’s series of the E4 dating show is quite different to previous years, as the cast and their dates are actually living together.

During the mixers, which allows the celebrities to get talking a group of men and women, Whitney was chosen to stay in the mansion.

We have seen her getting closer to Karim Zeroual – let’s get to know her!

Who is Whitney?

Whitney Ann England, 26, is a beautician and nail tech from Manchester.

She runs her own business Nails and Beauty by Whitney, which involves styling eyebrows, giving nail manicures, and doing eyelash treatments.

The Celebs Go Dating star is also a dog owner, who she has shared cuddly photos with on her Instagram profile!

Whitney and Karim on Celebs Go Dating

The pair seemed to get along from the start, but Karim first had his eyes on Carla, who he admitted he fancied the most (when Whitney asked the boys).

Whitney told him she had gravitated towards him from the beginning, but that they hadn’t had a chat as he was speaking to Carla.

Karim told her he thought she was “gorgeous”, and they later shared a kiss.

Things between them led to a date, which Whitney said was the “best date she had ever been on”!

It looks like Karim and Whitney could be keeping their romance alive in the mansion for several weeks…

Meet Whitney on Instagram

Whitney mainly shares selfies on her profile, and is clearly very close to her friends, as well as her mum.

It looks like she enjoys partying and going out regularly.

On her Instagram story, she responded to a clip of her on Celebs Go Dating and said: “When your Botox girl lets you go on TV looking like this… thank god you fixed me up as soon as I came home.”

Whitney and Karim are still following each other on Instagram, so it looks like things could have gone well for them!

